Ten died in Gujarat road accident

Gandhinagar: After a Tata Ace SCV crashed with a truck on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Gujarat on Friday, ten people were killed and over seven were injured.

The fatal accident took place after a Tata Ace SCV, commonly known as Chota Hathi, was returning from Chotila temple, rammed into the backside of the immobilised truck.

Five ladies, three children, and two adults were killed, and at least seven others, including children, were injured in this terrible incident.

The Rural Superintendent of Police in Ahmedabad has verified that ten lives were lost in the accident.

While efforts are being made to aid the injured and their families, he said, an investigation is also under way.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed sorrow over the tragic event saying that: “The accident on Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district is heartbreaking.”

“I pray that God rests the souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and [wishes for the] speedy recovery of the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said.—Inputs from Agencies