Ten Chinese Cities Suspend Transport Over Coronavirus

Beijing: Ten cities of the Chinese province of Hubei, including Wuhan, officially announced the suspension of transport services over the outbreak of a new Coronavirus.

Wuhan suspended the transport connection on Thursday, while nine other cities – Chibi, Ezhou, Huanggang, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Huangshi, Enshi and Xianning – did that on Friday.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. More than 800 cases have already been confirmed across China, with 25 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of new Coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Thailand. On Thursday, the World Health Organization said it was too early to declare a global emergency over the outbreak.

A total of 9,507 close contacts have been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 8,420 are under medical observation while 1,087 others have been discharged.

