Temporary Ram temple erected in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A small makeshift Ram temple made of bullet-proof fibre reached Ayodhya on Sunday. The structure was brought from Delhi to Ayodhya.

The temple has been equipped with many amenities. Sources said, two air-conditioners have been installed in the Ram temple to protect it from heat. The platform will be ready in the temple by March 24, after which the ''Ramlalla'' idol will be placed there on March 25. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the first ''Aarti'' of Lord Ram.

The temple is bullet-proof, water-proof and fire-proof. This will be the first time after 1992 when ''Ramlalla'' will be shifted out of the temporary tent to a proper temple.

Head priest Acharya Satyendra Das said: "''Ramlalla'' has been sitting in the tent for 27 years. But now that the new temple has arrived, ''Ramlalla'' will be shifted as soon as possible. The temple made of fibre is very superior. It will have all the amenities. Now ''Ramlalla'' will not have any problem."

