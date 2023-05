Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has released its official logo on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday.

The logo has a photograph of the sun with a photograph of Lord Ram encircled.

Lord Hanuman also finds a place in the logo which is in red, yellow and saffron.

The logo was released in Ayodhya without any fanfare and the news was sent to the media.

