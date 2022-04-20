Temple Priest Shot At In UP's Gonda, Case Registered Against Four Persons

Gonda: A case has been registered against four people after a temple priest was allegedly shot at in Itia Thok, according to Gonda police on Sunday.

"A temple priest was shot last night at a village in Itia Thok, Gonda. He was admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered against 4 people ," said Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Sunday.

The priest of Ram Janaki temple in Itia Thok, Gonda was allegedly attacked while he was asleep. "The priest had a land dispute with the accused persons," the SSP added. Police said that they are investigating the matter. —ANI