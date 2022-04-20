Temple Construction In Ayodhya To Start Before 2019 Ardhkumbh: Sidhharthnath

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidhharthnath Singh on Friday claimed that construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start before 2019 Ardhkumbh here. Mr Singh said here that as 90 per cent Muslims are in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya thus its construction will be started before 2019 Ardhkumbh here. The Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed public's thinking about secularism. He said the Prime Minister has linked every common man to national interest. Addressing a gathering here after releasing of Swami Yoganand's book 'Sampurna Bharat-Param Vaibhav Bharat', Mr Singh said now there is 'A' for Akhand and 'B' for Bharat in India. The Minister said the state government is committed to providing better health facilities to every person. He said the government is working to remove hurdles for better facilities to patients in hospitals. UNI