Temperatures Dip In UP Due To Light Rains, Thundershowers

Lucknow: Light rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated areas today, leading to fall in day temperatures at many places in the state.

The MeT office here said day temperatures fell in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Faizabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Moradabad divisions.

The temperatures were appreciably below the normal in Gorakhpur and Meerut divisions but above the normal in Jhansi and Agra divisions, it said. Hamirpur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius while Churk recorded a minimum 18.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT has forecast that rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh.