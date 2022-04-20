Temperature In HP's Manali, Kufri, Keylong, Kalpa Dip To Sub-Zero Level

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Saturday after recent snowfall in the state, the Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperatures in Manali and Kufri settled at minus 2.4 and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla and Dalhousie registered a low of one and 1.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 25.2 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the weather will remain dry from February 7 to 12. —PTI