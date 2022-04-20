Temperature, Humidity Affects Survival of Virus, C-section May Raise Risk for Infected Mothers: IIT-B

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

TEMPERATURE, HUMIDITY AFFECT HOW LONG VIRUS 'SURVIVES' ON SURFACES

A new mathematical model adds to evidence that hotter, dryer conditions may diminish the amount of time virus-packed droplets remain contagious on surfaces. Once droplets emitted by an infected person dry, the virus particles inside it become inactive, researchers said on Monday in the journal Physics of Fluids. "The outdoor weather ... determines the duration of drying of respiratory droplets deposited on surfaces. The drying time is linked to the survival of the coronavirus inside the droplets," coauthor Rajneesh Bhardwaj of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay told Reuters.

"This may not be the sole factor but definitely the outdoor weather matters ... and our study provides some evidence for this fact." Lower temperatures coupled with higher humidity would allow the virus to remain active for longer periods on surfaces, the report found.

The researchers also calculated that certain surfaces foster longer virus-activity times. "Our study suggests that surfaces such as smartphone screens and wood need to be cleaned more often than glass and steel surfaces, because droplets form blob-like shapes on the former surfaces and the droplets evaporate slowly on such surfaces, thereby increasing the survival of the coronavirus," Bhardwaj said.

—reuters