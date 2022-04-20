Telugu thriller 'Gatham' actors helped behind camera too, says director

Mumbai: The team of Gatham, the upcoming Telugu thriller, worked as a family, says its director Kiran Reddy, adding that when the actors were not giving a shot they were often helping the crew behind the camera with lights.

"Gatham" is created by a group of US-based students and IT professionals, and the film features Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe, Poojitha Kuraparthi, Lakshmi Bharadwaj.

"The temperatures were sub-zero, a lot of snow with wind blowing on our faces. We started this movie as an independent film, now it is a feature but in the beginning, the crew is cast as well. The actor who was not giving a shot was helping us behind the camera with lights etc. We worked as a family. A lot of effort went in as a family to achieve this goal," Reddy said.

"Adding to these challenges, the shooting came to an abrupt hault when neighbours thought we were filming adult content and called the police. We had to show the footage and eventually convince them," he added.

The film was shot in just over a month in locations of California, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 6.

—IANS