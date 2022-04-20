Telugu film star condoles death of Bollywood actor

Hyderabad: Top Telugu film hero Mahesh Babu on Wednesday expressed anguish over the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who had acted in the formers 2006 film Sainikudu .

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP, Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Khan played the role of a villain, as a minister named Pappu Yadav, in Mahesh Babus Sainikudu (soldier).

Sainikudu is reportedly the only Telugu film Khan had acted in.

—PTI