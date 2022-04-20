Teleporting racing game 'Warp Drive' arrives on Apple Arcade

San Francisco: 'Warp Drive' differentiates itself from other racers by allowing players to teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes.

Further, the game features dynamically generated tournaments to offer a different experience each time.

"Compete in a series of dynamically generated tournaments, with random options providing a different experience every time you play, upgrade your car between races, gradually adding more capabilities to drift, boost, or warp your way to victory," the company said in a statement.

Arcade recently added two new games Reigns: Beyond from Developer Digital and All of You from Alike Studio.

The subscription gaming service costs Rs 99 a month and lets people play more than 120 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

—IANS