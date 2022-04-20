Telemedicine services of AIIMS Rishikesh to be continued even after the opening of General OPD

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In view of the increasing number of corona patients, the General OPD of AIIMS Rishikesh is closed during the lockdown. But all necessary medical consultation is being given to the patients through telemedicine services. Dr. Vartika Saxena, Consultant Telemedicine OPD Services and HOD CFM Department AIIMS informed that telemedicine services will be continued even after opening of General OPD of AIIMS. So that those who want to avoid coming to the hospital due to the threat of covid, they can get medical advice from home through phone. Dr. Vartika said that from April 7 to the first week of June, more than 2000 people have availed the telemedicine service of AIIMS. Most of these calls have come to the radiotherapy and urology departments.

Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Nodal Officer, Telemedicine OPD Service, AIIMS said that apart from providing counseling regarding the disease, doctors of AIIMS are also giving information about the consumption of medicines to the patients by looking at the medical reports of the patients through WhatsApp. Any patient can send his medical test reports through WhatsApp on telemedicine numbers. Dr. Yogesh said that this special facility of telemedicine is operated daily from 9 am to 1 pm.

Telemedicine Number -

1- General Medicine- 7217014335

2- Family Medicine- 9621539863

3- Pulmonary Medicine- 7302893024

4- Integrated Breast Care Center - 8791335452

5- Burns and Plastic Surgery - 8791237706

6- Radiotherapy- 7417970228

7- Medical Oncology- 8865989205

8- Clinical Hematology- 8865989235

9- Urology- 8126542780

10- Psychotherapy-- 9084976174

11- Gynecology- 7060005851

12- Dental disease- 9619181125

13- CTVS Department- 7417051576