Shares in telecom service providers gained on Friday after a newspaper report said that government may include one slot for 3G services in spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel gained 1.2 per cent, Idea Cellular was up 1.5 per cent, while Reliance Communications gained 1.1 per cent. Incremental spectrum will ease pressure on incumbents witnessing licence renewals, say analysts.
Telecom Stocks Gain on Additional Spectrum Report
April20/ 2022
