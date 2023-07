New Delhi: Since its introduction in October of last year, the government's toll-free national mental health helpline Tele MANAS has received over 2,000 calls from people all throughout the country.

The initiative was launched by India's Ministry of Union Health to improve access to mental health care.

The number of calls to the hotline has increased dramatically. From one million calls in April 2023, the ministry reported that number had doubled in just three months.—Inputs from Agencies