Telangana: Two constables save a man's life by giving him CPR

Two constables from Rachakonda Commissionerate in Telangana demonstrate heroism as they save a man's life by performing CPR, responding promptly to a suicide attempt at Meerpet Police Station.

Rangareddy (Telangana): Two head constables of Rachakonda Commissionerate in Telangana saved the life of a man by performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in Meerpet Police Station limits of Rangareddy district on Sunday, a police official said.

The survivor was identified as Jagan.

The rescue unfolded after the officers, Constables Surya Narayana and Ravi Nayak, responded promptly to a call at 12:30 AM.

According to a police official, "In the wee hours today at 12:30 AM, we received a call that a man named Jagan had committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Bandangpet. Our Constables Surya Narayana and Ravi Nayak reached the spot as soon as they received a call."

Immediately, they brought down the man who was hanging on the fan in his house, the police added.

The police further said that he was in critical condition however the officers swiftly responded to the situation by performing CPR on the victim, saving his life. Later on, he was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

—ANI