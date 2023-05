At least six people were killed and four others injured after an auto rickshaw collided with a lorry in Telangana`s Asifabad on Tuesday.

The auto, in which ten people were returning to their residence after visiting a temple in the outskirts, hit a lorry which was travelling to Chandrapur from Asifabad.

The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.A case has been registered under Section 304-A and further probe is on in the matter.