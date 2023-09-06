Telangana: Body of woman, who fell in drain, found in Musi River

Hyderabad: The body of a 55-year-old woman, who had slipped into Hussain Sagar Nala on Sunday, was recovered from Musi River in Telangana on Wednesday.

The body of Laxmi was found in debris at Musarambagh bridge.

Municipal workers removing the debris with a JCB found a body and alerted the police. The deceased was identified as Laxmi of DS Nagar in Kavadiguda.

This is the second tragedy in the city. On Tuesday, a four-year-old boy had fallen into an open manhole while walking on the road in Bachupally area. His body was later recovered from a nearby lake.

The woman had gone missing on Sunday and she was suspected to have slipped into the drain near her house.

A massive search operation involving 100 rescue personnel was launched to trace her. The operation, involving expert swimmers and a drone, had failed to yield any results.

The search operation covered a length of approximately 10 kilometres, from Kavadiguda to Golnaka. The open Nala joins the Musi River in Amberpet.

The woman was living alone. On Sunday, one of her three daughters tried calling her, but when no one picked up, she became worried. She then arrived at the house and realised that Laxmi had gone missing.

Police were told that Laxmi had been complaining about a leaking roof and the absence of a toilet in their house for the past two years. Her house was positioned above the nala, and a section of the corner wall had collapsed due to recent rains.

—IANS