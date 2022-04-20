Telangana to conduct remaining exam of 12th class on June 3

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Wednesday announced that the geography and modern language exams of the Intermediate Second Year (12th standard) will be conducted on June 3.

The geography paper II and modern language paper II could not be held on March 23 due to the imposition of the lockdown.

The board said the exam will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the same centres mentioned earlier. It asked all the students to attend the examination at their respective centres with the same hall tickets.

All papers of Intermediate First Year were completed while all papers except geography and modern languages were also held before March 22.

Meanwhile, the valuation of answersheets of the Intermediate examinations continued for a second day on Wednesday. According to the board, 9,202 examiners attended the spot valuation camps at 12 places in the state.

The board also said it has come to its notice that some of the managements of private/corporate junior colleges are running online classes for Intermediate examinations in the lockdown period and pressurizing the students to pay the second year fee.

The board said in view of the lockdown it is yet to notify the affiliation process and private junior colleges/private colleges have not yet been permitted or affiliated for the academic year 2020-21.

It made it clear that the managements of private/corporate colleges are not permitted to run the classes/online classes. It asked them not pressurize the students for the payment of fee for the academic year 2020-21.

The board also informed that it is offering online lessons, content and tests free of cost for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE and the same can be accessed on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

