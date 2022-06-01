Telangana sees dip in MMR, IMR since formation of state

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed an improvement in performance on Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) by registering a substantial drop in it since the formation of the state in 2014, the state government has said.

The MMR (No of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births) was 92 in 2014-15 and has declined to 56 in 2020-21, official data, released by the government on the occasion of state formation day on June 2, said.

The IMR (No of Infant deaths per 1,000 live births) was 39 in 2014-15 and fell to 23 in 2020-21.

The Under 5 Mortality Rate (No of Under 5 deaths per 1000 live births) was 41 in 2014-15. It dropped to 30 in 2020-21.

The number of hospital beds was 17,150 in 2014-15 and rose to 27,966 in 2020-21.

The number of oxygen beds was 1,400 in 2014-15 and it went up to 20,200.

Deliveries in public hospitals rose from 30 per cent in 2014-15 to 50 per cent in 2020-21.

According to the government, 33 RTPCR labs have been established by 2020-21. There were no such labs in the state in 2014-15.

The number of government medical colleges increased from five in 2014-15 to 17 in 2020-21.—PTI