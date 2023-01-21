Telangana secures Rs 21,000 crore worth of investments during World Economic Forum in Davos

Hyderabad: According to a press release issued on Saturday, Telangana was able to secure investments of over Rs 21,000 crore across a variety of sectors at the recently concluded annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

It was reported that the trip to Davos by a delegation led by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was a success, and that the minister's efforts to attract investments to the state had been productive.

"All the meetings at the WEF were highly productive and we were able to attract Rs 21,000 crore at the meet," Rama Rao said.—Inputs from Agencies