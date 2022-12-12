Telangana road accident results in 30 nursing students being hurt

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Monday in the Nalgonda district of Telangana, a truck collided with a bus carrying thirty nursing students, inflicting 30 injuries. The accident occurred near Nakrekal on national highway 65. The nursing school bus overturned after being rear-ended by a truck, according to the police.

The event resulted in the injury of thirty students. Three of them have life-threatening injuries. All of the injured were initially treated at a government-run hospital in Nakrekal before being transferred to a government hospital in Suryapet.

The disaster occurred as students from Bhavani College of Nursing, Suryapet travelled to Nalgonda for a test. In total, 40 pupils were on board the vehicle.

Upon learning of the event, Health Minister T. Harish Rao contacted the appropriate officials and demanded that the injured receive the best possible medical care. The police opened a case file and began an investigation.

