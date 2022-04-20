Telangana reports 547 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: A total of 574 new COVID-19 cases, 384 discharges and two death were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, as per the state health department.



The State Health Department in its Thursday bulletin said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,83,556 including 2,75,217 discharges and 1,524 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 6,815

Out of the total of 2,83,556 cases, 1,98,489 are asymptomatic while 85,067 are symptomatic.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.53 per cent.

As many as 44,516 samples were tested on Monday and 4,487 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation.

Meanwhile, India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has now reached 1,46,756. At present, there are only 2,83,849 active cases.

As daily new recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections, the overall recoveries reached 96,93,173 after 29,791 recoveries. (ANI)