Telangana records 602 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, three fatalities until Sunday night

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 602 fresh COVID-19 positive cases until 2000 hours on Sunday pushing the cumulative cases to 2,64,128 so far.

Three patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the state's overall Coronavirus death toll to 1,433 constituting a case fatality rate of 0.54 per cent as against the countrywide death rate of 1.5 per cent, a state health department bulletin said on Monday.

A total of 1,015 people have recovered from coronavirus statewide between Saturday and Sunday pushing the total number of recoveries thus far to 2,51,468 translating into a recovery rate of 95.20 per cent while the National recovery rate was 93.7 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 11,227 including 8,942 individuals in home or institutional isolation,

Of the 24,139 swab samples tested to detect the contagious Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the reports of 281 swab samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

The cumulative COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic reached more than 51.58 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) contributed a maximum of 129 positive cases in the last 24 hours followed by Ranga Reddy district (62) and Medchal Malkajigiri district (60).

The remaining positive cases were reported from other districts, the bulletin added.

