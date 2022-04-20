Telangana records 163 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 163 new coronavirus cases until 2000 hours on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,97,113 till date.

Two patients died of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours pushing the overall toll to 1622 so far translating a case fatality rate of 0.54 per cent as against the countrywide mortality rate of 1.4 per cent, according to a state health department bulletin on Thursday.

A total of 101 people have recovered from coronavirus statewide in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries thus far to 2,93,791 constituting a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent while the national recovery rate was 97.3 per cent.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 1,700 including 658 individuals in home or institutional isolation,the bulletin said.

As of Wednesday, 24,920 samples have been tested in the state to detect the contagious virus out of which the results of 637 swab samples are awaited.

More than 83.85 lakhs COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the state so far since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

