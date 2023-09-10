Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday paid tributes to Telangana’s revolutionary fighter Chityala Ailamma, popularly known as Chakali Ailamma, on her death anniversary.

Chief Minister KCR described her as a symbol of women power and consciousness of backward sections.

On the occasion of 38th death anniversary of Ailamma, the CM remembered the courage displayed by Ailamma during the Telangana Armed Struggle.

The CM said that Ailamma’s fighting spirit against discrimination was embraced during the Telangana movement. The state government is officially organising Ailamma’s death and birth anniversary programmes and commemorating the Telangana fighters in a dignified way.

KCR said the state government is implementing welfare and development programmes for all sections and Telangana women are a role model for the country.

BRS MP Ranjith Reddy also paid tributes to Ailamma and recalled her bravery in the Telangana armed struggle. Her fight against discrimination laid the foundation for the Telangana movement, he said, adding that she is a symbol of the Bahujan awakening and a beacon of women’s empowerment in the state.

—IANS