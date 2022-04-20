Telangana logs 152 new Covid-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana logged 152 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while one more person succumbed to the disease in the same period, health officials said on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases and fatality, the state's overall infection tally increased to 2,94,739, while the death toll rose to 1,602.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid-19, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

A total of 221 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative number to 2,91,115.

The recovery rate improved further to 98.77 per cent against the national average of 97 per cent.

Active cases also dropped to 2,022 including 659 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was 29, while the Rangareddy district logged 11 cases.

Five districts saw no cases, while the daily count in the remaining 28 was in single digit.

In the last 24 hours, 36,058 tests were conducted, 33,202 in government labs and 2,856 in private labs.

With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 79,15,105. Tests per million population climbed to 2,12,657.

According to officials, 70 per cent of positive cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

Over 91 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid-19 cases remained vacant.

As many as 8,010 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant.

Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,896 out of 7,692 beds were vacant.

