Telangana has 3.06 cr voters: EC

Hyderabad: Telangana has 3.06 crore voters, according to the draft roll for the second Special Summary Revision (SSR) published by the Election Commission of India.



The total number of voters in the state stood at 3,06,42,333. They include 1,53,73,066 male and 1,52,51,797 female voters. A total of 2,133 voters belong to the third gender.



According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, the total number of general electors in the state was 3,06,26,996. Besides, there are 2,742 NRI and 15,337 service electors.



The number of young electors in the age group of 18-19 stands at 4,76,597.



As per SSR-2023 final roll with January 1, 2023 as qualifying date, the state had 2,99,77,659 electors. About 8,31,520 additions were made to this while 1,82,183 electors were deleted as a point of continuous updation of rolls.



Telangana has 119 Assembly constituencies and there are 35,356 polling stations.



Serilingampalli constituency in Greater Hyderabad has the highest number of

voters at 6,62,552 while Bhadrachalam has the least at 1,44,170.



The draft rolls show that 64 constituencies have more women voters than men.



The Election Commission publishes draft rolls every year on January 5 but in view of the forthcoming elections to the Telangana Assembly, it undertook a special summary revision.



Claims and objections can be filed from August 21 up to September 19. As part of this, people can also submit their claims in prescribed Form-6 to get enrolled as voters.



The CEO said that a person, whose name has been deleted from the electoral

roll wrongfully, could file an appeal under Section 24 of Representation of People’s Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the District Election Officer or submit Form-6 any time during this round of summary revision exercise.



The final rolls will be published on October 4.



The Assembly elections are slated to be held in November-December this year.



Meanwhile, the CEO has prohibited transfers of officials engaged in special summary revision. He issued the orders as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. —IANS



