Telangana govt to review women's free bus travel scheme after 15 days, sort out issues: Transport Minister

Telangana's Congress Government Implements First of Six Promised Guarantees: Free Bus Travel for Women Under 'Maha Lakshmi Scheme' - A Step Toward Women's Empowerment and Social Welfare Initiatives.

Hyderabad (Telangana): The newly formed Congress government in Telangana implemented the first out of six guarantees announced by the party in its manifesto. Minister of Transport and Backward Caste Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar said that the scheme would be reviewed after 15 days if there were any issues.

The Revanth Reddy government on Saturday implemented free Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus travel for women under Telangana 'Maha Lakshmi scheme' on the occasion of the 77th birthday of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Ponnam Prabhakar said, "It is the 1st guarantee from the 6 guarantees, it was implemented yesterday, on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday. We will review this after 15 days and will sort out if there is any issue."

He further said that the Congress government had promised the guarantee and it has implemented it. All Congress workers are working on the ground to implement it free of any hassle.

The Congress government launched the 'Maha Lakshmi scheme' on Thursday, which provides free travel for women, girls and transgender persons.

As per an official release, the Transport Department of the Government of Telangana has announced the launch of the '6 Guarantees-Maha Lakshmi' scheme.



The Maha Lakshmi scheme was announced by the Congress party on September 18, in its Manifesto for Telangana. According to the scheme, the Congress party will provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

After taking the oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy on Thursday approved all six guarantees promised by the Congress party in Telangana.

The Maha Lakshmi scheme aims to provide free travel for girls, women of all age groups, and transgender persons in state-run Palle Velugu and express buses operated by the TSRTC within the borders of Telangana State.

The scheme will be effective from December 9, 2023.

—ANI