Telangana Governor highlights govt schemes for welfare of all sections of people

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan has said that the government was committed for the welfare of all sections of the people in the state.

In her customary address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of the state Legislature on the opening day of the budget session, she said that the government was striving for all sections of people and creating employment opportunities with the help of industrialisation.She said the government was focusing on welfare and gained number one spot in development attaining many milestones.

Speaking on the state's financial growth, the Governor said that the state stood first in the country with 17.24 per cent annual growth from 2014 to 2019. In 2013-2014,the state's GSDP was Rs 4,51,580 crores and by 2019-20 increased by 114.71 per cent to reach Rs 9,69,604 crores.



In 2013-14, the per capita income in Telangana was Rs 1,12,162 and by 2019-20 it was Rs 2,28,216. The state government is spending the increased revenues with fiscal discipline and perfect planning to develop the infrastructure and welfare of the people.According to the present assessment, the anticipated per-capita income and GSDP by the end of 2020-21 Financial year would likely be Rs.2,27,145 and Rs.9,78,373 crores respectively.

From 2004 to 2014, in the ten years in Telangana, Rs 54,052 crores was spent as capital expenditure, whereas from 2014 to 2020, in six years, Rs 2.30 lakh crores was spent as capital expenditure from both budget and non-budget funds. This alone reflects the state government's progressive and development oriented fiscal management, she said.



" It is a proud moment to the state, when country's economic survey 2020-21 that was presented to Parliament, declared that Telangana State was one of the few states that could recover economically faster from the financial crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic", the Governor added.

