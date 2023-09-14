Telangana Governor gives assent to TSRTC Bill

Hyderabad: Decks have been cleared for the absorption of over 43,000 employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) into the state government service with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan finally giving her assent to the Bill passed by the State Assembly last month.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Governor has granted assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023.

"The Hon'ble Governor, having thoroughly assessed the government's actions in response to her ten recommendations, which were made in consideration of employee representations and the overall welfare of the corporation, is satisfied that these recommendations have been diligently addressed," reads the statement.

She extended her "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all TSRTC employees as they embark on their new roles as government employees."

On August 17, the Governor had sent the Bill to the Law Secretary for opinion.

The Raj Bhavan had denied reports that the Governor withheld the TSRTC bill and decided to reserve it for the assent of the President of India.

The state Assembly on August 6 passed TSRTC for absorption of the TSRTC employees into the government service.

The Governor had granted approval for the introduction of the bill after uncertainty for four days.

Along with her approval, the governor has made 10 recommendations to the state government.

She recommended that the ownership of the lands, assets, and properties of the TSRTC should vest with the Corporation itself for its sole and exclusive use, even after the absorption of RTC employees as government employees.

The draft bill was sent to the governor on August 2. Since it is a money bill, it needed the Governor’s approval for introducing the same in the Assembly.

The governor had twice sought clarifications from the state government.

On August 5, a section of TSRTC employees had gone on strike for a few hours demanding the Governor to approve the bill. Hundreds of TSRTC employees had also marched to Raj Bhavan to press for their demand.

—IANS