Telangana Governor demands long-term flood control solutions

Hyderabad: Wednesday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went to flood-damaged areas in the united Warangal district and told the state government to find long-term ways to stop flooding.

She recommended that the government take preventative actions by first mapping all affected areas, then determining the root causes of flooding and stagnation.

“We can’t prevent rains but we can prevent man-made damage due to the rains. This is high time. People of Telangana can’t be suffering again and again,” she said.

“The local authorities may be doing good work. Without their help some of the rescue missions would not have happened but they should look at why these problems are occurring. Long time solutions should be there. They should identify what are the problems and should rectify them,” the

Governor said.

She visited Jawahar colony in Hanamkonda where a bridge collapsed in heavy rains. “Huge damage has occurred because of this. People told me that for a long time they had been appealing for reconstruction of the bridge and if this was done the calamity would not have happened with such severity.”

The Governor said people were badly affected by heavy rains and floods and it was painful to see "our brothers and sisters suffering".

She said she recently held a video conference with Red Cross representatives from different regions, and that after her appeal, they immediately started work. She gave praise to the NGOs that came to the aid of those caught in the floods.

The impacted areas are in need of food, according to Governor Soundararajan.

supplies of medicine, food for their children, and hygiene kits.

She said that as a doctor, her advice to the state government is to take steps to keep epidemics from happening in places that have been flooded.

“Please ensure people get adequate purified drinking water. The post-flood situation should be monitored. We can’t relax just because the rains and floods have stopped. The post-flood situation is more dangerous and people should be protected from this situation,” she added.—Inputs from Agencies