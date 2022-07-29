Former Indian Police Service officer T Krishna Prasad is in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party top brass and is likely to join the saffron party soon, sources said on Friday.

The 1987-batch IPS officer, who retired in the DGP's rank in 2020, is currently running a non-governmental organisation, which aims to bring cheers to the marginal sections of society.





If everything goes as per plan Prasad is likely to join the party in August.

The former police official said that discussions are on and he wants to play an active role in decision-making bodies at the national level.

“Some discussions are going on. I want to play an active role in Delhi, not in electoral politics. Basically, I would like to be engaged with policy-making bodies,” Krishna Prasad said.

He said he firmly believes that the nation would progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and it was proved with the country's performance “being better” during the Covid-19 pandemic than in normal times.

The BJP has successfully enticed several former bureaucrats into its fold during the last few years.





R Chandravadan, who had retired as excise commissioner, joined the party.

Similarly, Ratna Prabha, retired Karnataka's chief secretary and a Telugu native, joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao is already in the party.

—PTI