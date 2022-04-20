Telangana CM sends 'chadar' for Ajmer Dargah

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday sent a chadar to be presented at the Ajmer Dargah during Urs celebrations.

Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held at his shrine and is celebrated for his union with God.



The chadar specially designed to be presented in the dargah was displayed by the Muslim community elders to the Chief Minister. The religious leaders offered special prayers on this occasion and prayed for the prosperity of Telangana.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, MLCs Mohd. Fareeduddin, Farooq Hussain, MLA Mohd. Shakeel, TRS Minority Cell Chairman Khaja Mujeebuddin, Mufti Sayyed Yousuf, Corporator Baba Fasiuddin were present on the occasion. (ANI)