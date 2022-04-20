Telangana CM orders another probe against ex minister

Hyderabad: The inquiry was ordered after the chief minister received another complaint of land grabbing against Rajender.

Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj, resident Ravalkol village in Medchal district lodged a complaint that Rajender's son Eatala Nitin Reddy grabbed his land. Mudiraj requested the chief minister for justice.

According to Chief Minister's Office, Mahesh Mudiraj had applied to the CM with a complaint. The CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to immediately conduct an inquiry into the complaint.

The CM also instructed the Revenue department and ACB Vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government.

This is the third inquiry ordered against Eatala Rajender, who was dropped from the cabinet by the chief minister early this month.

Chandrasekhar Rao had ordered first probe against Rajender on April 30 after some farmers from Medak district alleged that he grabbed their assigned lands for a poultry farm run by his family.

Rao on May 2 sacked his cabinet colleague. He also ordered another probe by a committee comprising four IAS officials into alleged encroachment of endowment lands by the former minister and his followers in Medchal district.

Rajender has denied allegations of land grabbing and called the inquiry a witch-hunt.

—IANS