Telangana CM, Guv to unfurl national flag on March 12

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will unfurl the national flag in Hyderabad and Warangal respectively on March 12 to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The Chief Minister will hoist the tricolor at the inaugural programme to be held at Public Gardens at 11 a.m. on March 12. The Governor will unfurl the national flag at Warangal the same day.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with top officials in connection with the arrangements for the celebrations 'Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav'.

He asked the officials to make all arrangements to make the event a very successful one. All the government buildings and junctions will be illuminated on March 11 and 12.

Mahender Reddy, Director General of Police, Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, GAD, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Surendra Mohan, Secretary to Governor, Srinivasa Raju, Secretary, Tourism and Culture and other officials attend the meeting.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to organise the celebrations in a big way. He noted the Telangana region played a unique role in the then freedom movement.

He sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the celebrations to take place from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2021, for 75 weeks.

National flag would be unfurled at 75 important locations in the state. Flag hoisting will be followed by the police march-past and releasing of the balloons in air. These programmes would be held following the Covid guidelines.

The Chief Minister also wanted essay writing competitions, debates, elocutions, drawing competitions, poets gatherings and other such programmes should be conducted all over the state on the occasion.

