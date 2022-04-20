Telangana CM directs officials to finish Yadadri temple work soon

Hyderabad (Telangana): With plans to open Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at the earliest, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday instructed officials concerned to complete the remaining work as early as possible.





According to a press release, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to complete the Yadadri temple construction works as early as possible to ensure that even if lakhs of pilgrims come at one go it should ensure their 'darshan'.





The Chief Minister went around the temple ring road and examined the works, and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct a DGPS survey of lands under the ring road. He instructed that under the ring road, only temple constructions should be undertaken.





He also instructed the officials to take all the measures to supply drinking water to the devotees.





Rao said that necessary funds would be released to the TSRTC to set up bus stands, bus depot and wanted the construction works to be completed in a week's time. He wanted the construction work to be completed on the need-based. (ANI)



