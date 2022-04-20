Telangana Cabinet approves logistics policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet on Wednesday approved a logistics policy against the backdrop of the rapid growth in industries, e-commerce and services sector.

The government will develop basic infrastructure facilities like warehouses, cold storages, dry ports, truck dock parking and other in the logistics sector.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to set up a dry port on 1,400 acres, as well as two more integrated container depots, like the Concor Inland Container Depot at Sanathnagar, in coordination with the Customs Department, to encourage more exports from the state. It also approved the decision to set up another 10 integrated parks all over the state as at Batasingaram.

It has also decided to establish a Centre for Excellence for Skill Development in this sector with international standards and with the help from the Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK).

While logistic parks will be set up in all the districts, it was also decided to give incentives to the entrepreneurs who will set up multi-modal logistic parks and warehouses.

The Industries Department was directed to take measures to attract Rs 10,000 crore investment in the logistics sector.

This is expected to provide direct employment to one lakh and indirectly employment to two lakh people.

The Cabinet noted that that due to the corona pandemic, when people were not able to venture out, logistics sector played a useful role in extending commodity service to the people. It also recognised that worldwide, e-commerce organisations are utilising the logistics sector to extend their services worldwide, and against this background, to send products and produce from the state to international consumers, the immediate need is to encourage the sector.

(IANS)