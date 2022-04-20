Telangana BJP MP blames AIMIM for Bhainsa communal clashes

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dharmapuri Arvind has alleged that an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader is responsible for the recent communal clashes that took place in the Bhainsa of Nirmal district of Telangana.

"AIMIM leader Mohammad Jabir Ahmed is the cause for communal violence in Bhainsa. They have been involved in land grabbing for a time now and when the local Hindus, whose land have been grabbed by Jabir, have been spreading the news via social media, communal violence has begun," Arvind told ANI.

He said that there have been a series of communal clashes in Bhainsa for the last few years. "This happened only because of the inefficiency of the police department and the police department had been working under the pressure of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM parties in the state."

"Nearly 10 people were injured in the recent communal clash. Two people are seriously injured and are admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and are in critical condition. Among those injured, most of them hail are from a journalistic background," he added.

He further said that the police have registered cases on 100 people, out of which 50 people are Hindus and 50 Muslims.

"A similar incident took place in January 2020 and even then most of the damage occurred to the Hindus as their houses and vehicles were destroyed and damaged," he said.

Meanwhile, Krishank, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) official spokesperson, said that Telangana has always been a peaceful state and people who are trying to disturb the communal harmony by hateful speeches will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has always been very serious against the communal violence in the state. Strict action will be taken against the people resorting to the communal violence in the state and also those who are spreading rumours across social media and are creating disturbances in the society," Krishank told ANI.

He also appealed to all the political parties not to make the Bhainsa communal violence a political issue.

V Hanumantha Rao, a senior Congress leader, told ANI that some of the political parties for their own political gains have been instigating people over communal issues.

"I hope that the Telangana government, along with the judiciary, takes firm action against those responsible for this violence and make sure that such incidents don't take place again," Rao said.

Several people were injured and few vehicles were torched in clashes that broke out between two groups in Bhainsa on Sunday, police said.

Section 144 has been imposed in Bhainsa town and an additional force of 600 police personnel and 40 officers from other districts has also been deployed in the town. (ANI)