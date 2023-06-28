Telangana BJP MLA’s Wife Alleges Murder Plot By BRS MLC

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender’s wife Eatala Jamuna on Tuesday made the sensational allegation that BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy is planning to assassinate her husband.

She told media persons that she came to know that Kaushik Reddy planned to spend Rs 20 crore to kill her husband.

“Kaushik Reddy’s arrogance comes from the support provided to him by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Jamuna, a businesswoman.

She said that if any of her family members are harmed, the Chief Minister will be responsible. She said that since voters of Huzurabad taught a lesson to KCR, as Rao is commonly known, by electing Rajender, he was taking revenge from people of the constituency.

Jamuna alleged that Kaushik Reddy was creating problems in Huzurabad with the support of KCR.

She also said no action was taken against Kaushik Reddy for his remarks against Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“In the upcoming polls, all the women in Huzurabad will unite and fight for better, safe governance. They will teach a lesson to KCR,” she said. Jamuna denied that her husband was planning to quit the BJP and said he would remain in the BJP.

Rajender had quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the BJP in 2021 after KCR had dropped him from the Cabinet following allegations that he encroached lands of some farmers for a poultry business run by his family. Rajender had also resigned from Assembly and contested the by-election on BJP’s ticket. He had retained the seat with a comfortable majority.

Kaushik Reddy is a member of Telangana Legislative Council. He had resigned from the Congress to join the BRS. He was an aspirant for a BRS ticket in Huzurabad. However, the BRS had fielded G. Srinivas Yadav. Kaushik Reddy was later made a member of Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, the BRS MLC denied the allegations leveled by Jamuna. He said he was ready for a debate with Rajender on the allegations. Kaushik Reddy alleged that it was Rajender who was involved in murder politics. He said in 2014, the former minister had got a man murdered. He also said that another person committed suicide due to the physical torture by the MLA.

The MLC also claimed that Rajender tried to kill him in 2018. The BRS leader said he came into politics to defeat Rajender and will be satisfied only after defeating him.—IANS