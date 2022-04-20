Telangana BJP chief's Charminar temple visit sparks tension

New Delhi: BJP's Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday visited Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the historic Charminar here to swear in god's name that he had not written to the EC to stop financial aid among floods victims, leading to tension amid rumours his temple visit was thwarted by police.

A day earlier, he had challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also to come to the temple to swear on the authenticity of a letter allegedly written by Kumar to the Election Commission to seek a stop on payment of ex gratia of Rs 10,000 to the flood- affected.

After Sanjay and some other BJP leaders reached Charminar in a convoy of vehicles from the party office in Nampally, his visit sparked some tension in the communally sensitive area. Police beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident.

Security personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), were already deployed in the area in view of the Friday prayers at nearby historic Mecca Masjid and December 1 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Rumours started doing the rounds that police had stopped the BJP leader from visiting the temple, following which City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar took to Twitter to deny it.

"Some people are trying to spread incorrect and false news on teh social media and electronic media. They are warned that action will be taken against them. Hyderabad Police is not stopping any person from going to any place of worship. Keep away from such propaganda and rumours," he said.

After 'darshan' at the temple, Sanjay told reporters that his signature was "forged" on the letter, adding that he had lodged a police complaint.

Sanjay, a member of Parliament from Karimnagar, alleged that the forged letter was produced on the Chief Minister's direction. He said taht ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was "maligning him and the BJP for electoral gains in GHMC polls".

He reiterated that if the BJP wins the GHMC polls, every flood-affected family will be paid Rs 25,000 as ex gratia. He promised that the party will gets funds from the Centre to rebuild damaged houses, furniture and give money to buy new two-wheelers and cars.

