    Telangana Assembly polls: Congress releases first list; Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal seat

    Pankaj Sharma
    October15/ 2023
    New Delhi [India]: Congress on Sunday released its first list of 55 candidates for Telangana assembly polls slated to be held on November 30.

    State president and MP, Revanth Reddy will contest from the Kodangal Assembly constituency while Adam Santosh Kumar to contest from Secunderabad.

    Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

    The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

    Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

    In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

    —ANI

