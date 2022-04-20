Telangana and Puducherry Guv voted in Chennai

Chennai: Telangana Governor and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday cast her vote here and went back to Puducherry.

In a tweet Soundararajan said: "After executing my democratic duty to vote in Chennai, reached back #Puducherry now. Interacted with Advisors & CS to get feedback on the situation in Puducherry. Happy to hear good turnout in the morning. Expecting maximum percentage by evening. #100% voting."

She said the voting percentage in Puducherry by 11 a.m. was 35.71 per cent.

