    Telangana and Puducherry Guv voted in Chennai

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Telangana Governor and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday cast her vote here and went back to Puducherry.

    In a tweet Soundararajan said: "After executing my democratic duty to vote in Chennai, reached back #Puducherry now. Interacted with Advisors & CS to get feedback on the situation in Puducherry. Happy to hear good turnout in the morning. Expecting maximum percentage by evening. #100% voting."

    She said the voting percentage in Puducherry by 11 a.m. was 35.71 per cent.

    —IANS

