Telangana administers over 1.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on June 23

As per the report issued by the State Health Department on June 24, Telangana, as of June 23 till 9:00 pm, was able to administer the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to 1,57,958 and the second dose to 9,571.





Of the total number of people who received their first dose of the vaccine, 27 health care workers, along with 108 front-line warriors were vaccinated. Apart from them, 1,15,332 people of the age group between 18-44 and 42,491 people of above 45 years of the category were vaccinated with their first dose.





The report mentioned that 68 health care workers, 173 front line warriors, including 1,895 people of the age group 18-44 and 7,435 people of above 45 years were vaccinated for their second dose in the state. (ANI)



