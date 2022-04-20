Telangana's daily Covid count nears 200 again

Hyderabad: The daily Covid count in Telangana again reached close to 200 with a surge in new infections.

The state reported 194 new cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours.



The fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 3,00,536.

Three more persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,649.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

It was nearly two months ago that the daily Covid count had dropped below 200 and the number was since hovering around 150-160.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, Greater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 35 followed by Rangareddy (16) and Medchal Malkajgiri (14). Only three districts reported no cases while in the remaining 27 districts the daily count was in single digit.

The health authorities conducted 37,904 tests, taking the cumulative number to 90,93,645.

Telangana's figure for samples tested per million population now stands at 2,44,321. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

A total of 116 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,97,032. The recovery rate dropped to 98.83 per cent but still higher than the national average of 96.9 per cent.

The total number of active cases rose to 1,855 including 730 who were in home/institutional isolation.

Over 90 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,082 beds out of 8,454 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 6,852 out of 7,605 beds were vacant.

