Telangana's Covid tally touches 2.87 lakh with 238 new cases

Hyderabad: Telangana has added 238 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state's cumulative tally to 2.87 lakh, even as 518 more patients have recovered from the virus to outnumber the infections, health officials said on Monday.



Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 60, followed by Rangareddy district (26), Warangal Urban (20), Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri (15 each).

Among other places, Mancherial (8), Sangareddy (7), Nalgonda (6), Nizamabad, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapally (5 each), Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Mehboobnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Suryapet and Warangal Rural (4 each).

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 1, 551.

Telangana's Covid fatality rate stood at 0.53 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Active Covid cases currently stand at 5, 106, even as the state recorded a higher recovery rate of 97.68 per cent as compared to the national average of 96.2 per cent.

