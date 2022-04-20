Telangana's Covid recoveries continue to outnumber new cases

Hyderabad: Telangana's Covid-19 recoveries continued to outnumber daily count of new infections as recovery rate jumped to 96.62 per cent, health officials said on Monday.

As many as 862 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,64,606.

The state reported 517 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 2,73,858.

Two more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,474.

The fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid-19 while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

The number of active cases dropped further to 7,778 including 5,803 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The recovery rate jumped to 96.63 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 94.4 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported 102 new cases. Rangareddy district the second highest number at 57 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (36), Karimnagar (33), Warangal Urban (28), Bhadradri Kothagudem (26) and Sangareddy (21).

Like every weekend, the authorities conducted fewer tests. A total of 33,098 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests rose to 58,12,588.

Officials said 30,918 samples were tested in the government-run laboratories and 2,180 samples in private labs.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 54 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,56,168.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,73,858 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,91,701) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (82,157) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

