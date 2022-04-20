Tejpal rape trial: Judgement postponed due to lack of staff

Panaji: The judgement in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal may now be pronounced on May 19, the defence counsel in the case said on Wednesday.

"The judgement has been postponed because the court is understaffed due to the new SOPs and the high rise in infections," prosecution lawyer Francis Tavora told reporters.

The state is currently under a two-week Covid curfew.



The judgement was originally scheduled to be pronounced on April 27, but was adjourned to May 12.

The former editor-in-chief of the Tehelka investigative magazine was accused by a junior colleague of sexually assaulting her at a five star resort in Goa.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

—IANS