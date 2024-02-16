Tejashwi Yadav joins Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram

Tejashwi Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Sasaram, Bihar. The Yatra, reaching its final stage in Bihar, is set to enter Uttar Pradesh. Yadav drove Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep, marking a significant political alliance. They'll share the stage during a public meeting in Kaimur, Bihar.

Sasaram: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra reaches it's final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today.

Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader ackowledging his ally in his post on x. Yadav will also share the stage with Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.

This will be the first time the RJD leader will be seen sharing the stage with Gandhi in Bihar since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed his ties with INDIA bloc.

"Today is the 34th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Rahul Gandhi will have conversations with farmer leaders in Rohtas today...Today around 2:30 pm, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Kaimur and at around 5 pm, the yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh..." Senior Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Later in the day, at 4 pm, the Yatra will move into UP's Chandauli. It will be in UP till the evening of February 25 with a two-day break on February 22 and 23.

Earlier on Thursday, Yatra reached Bihar's Aurangabad, where Gandhi came out in praise of the Supreme Court over its verdict striking down electoral bonds, promising to conduct a financial survey across the country if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Nyay Yatra arrived in Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP at the Centre, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the yatra enters the state from Bihar.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

—ANI