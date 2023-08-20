Tejashwi Yadav again writes to Union Health Minister for AIIMS, Darbhanga

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday again wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the construction of an AIIMS in Darbhanga.

"I am writing this letter to Mandaviya Ji with the expectation to make a decision on AIIMS Darbhanga. However, I don’t know why the Central government is not taking any decision on it," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav said that he had written first letter in June this year.

"We have earmarked 151 acres for the purpose and handed over to the Central government free of cost to build an AIIMS. The place is just 5 km away from the four-lane national highway and 10 km away from Darbhanga airport.

"We have chosen the Sobhan bypass area as it is away from the main city and development of the place will be easy.

"The Prime Minister has already opened an AIIMS in Darbhanga," he said.

In his letter, Tejashwi Yadav said that the state government has allocated Rs 3,115 crore for the construction of 2,500 bed hospitals of AIIMS and extension of the Darbhanga medical college and hospital.

The idea is to establish two specialist hospitals in Darbhanga to provide quality health facilities to the entire Mithilanchal region, and North Bihar as well as Nepal.

